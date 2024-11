A new housing policy, aided by an interactive map of available properties, aims to accelerate the construction and renovation of affordable and social housing.

City of Montreal to reserve old municipal buildings and land for off-market housing

The City of Montreal has developed a policy that will reserve old municipal buildings and land for off-market housing.

In accordance with the policy, which will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2025, vacant land and land with one or more obsolete buildings will be sold “under advantageous conditions” — ie. at their book value, without profit or loss — to housing cooperatives and NPOs for the development of affordable and social housing projects. Residential buildings owned by the city, such as rooming houses, would also be made available through calls for tenders or by mutual agreement.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement about his new housing policy (and its accompanying interactive map of available properties) today.

“The City of Montreal is adopting a new policy for the transfer of municipal buildings and properties to accelerate the construction and renovation of off-market housing. This measure adds to our toolbox to create an affordable metropolis.”

La Ville de Montréal se dote d’une nouvelle politique de cession d’immeubles et de bâtiments municipaux pour accélérer la construction et la rénovation de logements hors marché.



Cette mesure s’ajoute à notre boîte à outils pour créer une métropole abordable.



