After the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that Netanyahu would be arrested if he ever set foot in Canada, given that this country “abides by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts.”

On Nov. 21, the ICC issued arrest warrants for three men over war crimes committed during the Gaza conflict that began on Oct. 7, 2023: Netanyahu and former Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant, citing the intentional starvation of the population in Gaza, as well as Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif (who, according to Israel, was killed in an airstrike in July), for crimes against humanity.

Trudeau was asked about Canada’s stance on the ICC warrants during a press conference.

“As Canada has always said, it’s really important that everyone abide by international law. This is something we have been calling on since the beginning of the conflict. We are one of the founding members of the International Criminal Court. We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts. This is just who we are as Canadians.”

