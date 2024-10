What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Artloft Cinema screens David Cronenberg’s Shivers

Saints, Sinners, Lovers and Fools at the Museum of Fine Arts (extended till Oct. 25)

Festival du Nouveau Cinéma screens Japanese film We Are Aliens

Massachusetts hardcore band Bane plays Théâtre Fairmount

Comedy Bang! Bang! at MTELUS

