The property is owned by the former proprietor of the building where seven people died in Airbnb rental units in March 2023.

UPDATE 3:41 p.m. Montreal police (SPVM) and the fire department held a press conference this afternoon to provide updates about the five-alarm fire that took place this morning at the corner of Notre-Dame and Bonsecours in Old Montreal. The incident is now officially being treated as a criminal investigation.

While it was widely reported this morning that there were two fatalities as a result of the fire, the SPVM would not confirm the number of dead or injured as they have not yet been able to access the building for safety reasons. The fire department, which arrived on the scene at 2:44 a.m., is still actively extinguishing the fire and ensuring that there is enough structural integrity at the site to allow investigators to enter the partially collapsed building.

Montreal police did confirm, however, that “we can expect there to be fatalities.” Among the people in the building who were able to escape the fire, they said, some were unharmed and two were injured. One of those two people was sent to hospital. The SPVM has set up a help line for victims and their family members.

Le #SPVM enquête sur les causes et circonstances de l'incendie survenu ce matin dans un bâtiment de la rue Notre-Dame Est.



Un centre d’aide et une ligne téléphonique pour les victimes et leurs familles ont été mis en place : 514 280-1294



Détails 👉 https://t.co/mXJKJ5GbJA pic.twitter.com/FQaGT5moZO — Police Montréal (@SPVM) October 4, 2024

The fire department confirmed that the owner of the property that burned down today, at 400/402 Notre-Dame E., is Emile Benamor, who was also the proprietor of the Place d’Youville building that went up in flames in March 2023, killing seven. That building was illegally being used to rent Airbnb units, at least one of which had no windows.

The site of today’s fire had a restaurant on the ground floor (a wine bar called Loum, which is reportedly where the fire started), and a 19-room hostel on the second floor called Le 402. CTV reported that the short-term rental rooms could be reserved through a “vacation rental site,” but Airbnb has confirmed that there were no Airbnb listings in the building. CBC reports that one hostel guest who escaped the blaze described his room as a “shoebox” with no windows. Online reviews of the hostel include complaints about windowless rooms and windows that don’t open.

The fire department noted that inspections were conducted at the site of today’s fire following the March 2023 fire at Benamor’s Place d’Youville building. While he was found to be non-compliant due to an inadequate alarm system, the problems had been rectified by the time of a follow-up inspection in the spring of 2024.

In two statements about the fire this morning, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante expressed her sympathies.

“My first thoughts are with those affected and the victims.”

Un incendie s’est déclaré très tôt ce matin, à l’intersection des rues Bonsecours et Notre-Dame. Les équipes du @MTL_SIM sont toujours à pied-d’œuvre pour contrôler l’incendie et assurer la sécurité. L’enquête a été transférée au @SPVM étant donné qu’il s’agit d’un incendie… https://t.co/OxqGvcN4pU — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) October 4, 2024 ‘Suspicious’ Old Montreal fire officially being treated as a criminal investigation

This article was originally published at 10:55 a.m. and updated most recently at 3:41 p.m.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.