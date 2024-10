With the National Football League in full swing, it is high time we made some predictions about the potential outcomes of the 2024/25 season. While there are still weeks and months to go and although the teams have barely played half the games, as fans we cannot help but wonder. Of course, online sports betting enthusiasts know this feeling all too well because season-long bets are some of the most interesting as well as rewarding to make.

In this guide we take a closer look at the latest offs for some of the more intricate and niche bets that you can make for the end of the season. There are plenty of games between now and then to do the usual spread and money line wagers, but picking the Super Bowl teams or the MVP of the season this early would result in some major payouts. The latest NFL predictions can help us with that.

Who Will Play in Super Bowl LIX?

It makes sense to pick your favorites for the biggest game of the season. After all, it is what fans enjoy doing the most. Despite waiting for the season to start and enjoying the matches, it is the end of the season that is the most interesting. So what do the sportsbooks say about the teams that will be featured? We know that Kendrick Lamar will headline the halftime show and that Tom Brady will be the announcer and analyst, but who can we expect on the field?

When it comes to the outright bets for the champion, the Kansas City Chiefs have the best odds at +500, followed by the San Francisco 49ers with +700 and the Baltimore Ravens with +750. Rounding up the top 5 are the Buffalo Bills with +850 and the Detroit Lions with +950. The teams with the lowest chances are the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers with +50000. Yikes.

Season Awards

If predicting the Super Bowl champion is the biggest bet you can make, season player awards are the next best thing. For the Regular Season MVP, it is Patrick Mahomes with +300 odds to take it, followed by Lamar Jackson and C. J. Stroud with +550 each. Josh Allen stands at +650 right now while Brock Purdy is at +1000.

Derrick Henry is the favorite right now to be the Offensive Player of the Year with +140, followed by Justin Jefferson and Saquon Barkley with +550 each. A lock for the Offensive Rookie of the Year is Jayden Daniels at -190. On the defensive end, T. J. Watt is the runaway favorite of bookies to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award with +150 with Chris Jones (+700) and Well Anderson Jr. (+800) behind him.

Upcoming Fixtures

If you want something that sooner, how about the Sunday, October 20 games? There is a full slate ready to start with the Patriots (-105) at Jaguars (-115) starting things off. The Texans (-102) are visiting the Packers (-120) while the New York Giants (-102) are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles (-120). There is a West Coast clash coming up as well when the Raiders (-104) travel from Vegas straight to LA for a matchup with the Rams (-118). The highlight of this NFL Sunday is a possible Super Bowl finals preview when the Chiefs (-110) visit the 49ers (-110).