An Old Montreal building that burned down today, resulting in fatalities and injuries, is owned by the former proprietor of the building where seven people died in a fire in Airbnb rental units in March 2023.

Montreal needs a total ban on all VRBOs, and an anti-slumlord task force

After seven people died in an Old Montreal Airbnb in the spring of 2023, Mayor Plante vowed to crack down on illegal short-term rentals. The result was inspections, fines and registration numbers.

It didn’t work.

It is inexcusable that more people have died in a building owned by Émile Benamor.

Mayor Plante, Montreal needs a total ban on all VRBOs.

We need an army of inspectors and an anti-slumlord task force, too.

We need you to fight for us — the citizens — and stop protecting the speculators and slumlords whose greed is literally destroying this city.

If you don’t fight for us, don’t expect us to vote for you.

