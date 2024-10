Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante announced today that she won’t seek a third term in the next municipal election in Nov. 2025.

Walking away from a job done decently for seven years, without being dragged down by scandal — when was the last time a Montreal mayor left office like that?

Mayor Plante didn’t do enough to help the homeless, mostly because she spent too much on cops. But she didn’t embarrass us, didn’t waste money on ‘legacy projects,’ and the investments in bike lanes, pedestrian streets and other environmentally conscious infrastructure will serve us well in the long run.

She raised the bar, often set a good example and, in some key respects, left Montreal better than how she found it.

Merci Val.

