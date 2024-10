Plante will continue in her role until the next municipal election in November 2025.

Valérie Plante will not run for mayor of Montreal again in 2025

Valérie Plante will not seek reelection as mayor of Montreal in the November 2025 municipal election, but will continue in her role until then.

Plante held a press conference this morning confirming the news, and released a statement on Instagram explaining that she wouldn’t be able to engage in her job with the same level of energy or attention for four more years.

First elected in 2017, Plante and her party Projet Montréal have represented the city with a platform focused on fighting climate change.

This article was originally published at 10:20 a.m. and updated at 12:15 p.m.

