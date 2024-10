The Top Chef Canada winner also told us about how he fell in love with food, teased his next restaurant project and walked us through a Menu Extra block party.

Menu Extra x Beyond the Plate: How Francis Blais flipped the script on chef life and high-end dining

I met Francis Blais during the pandemic and fell head over heels for his larger than life personality and high-wattage energy. The former Mousso chef cofounded Menu Extra in 2020, specializing in gourmet multi-course catering and high-end ready-made meals.

With so many changes and challenges in a chef’s career comes growth and maturation. I have enjoyed watching Chef evolve. Bravery, balls and his fiery desire motivate like no other; this episode exudes all that Blais embodies in both his bold moves in the kitchen and his career trajectory. He told us about his Top Chef Canada win in 2021, his next restaurant project and more, walking us through prep for a delicious block party along the way.

