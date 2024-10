Next month, Montreal festival Cinemania celebrates 30 years with an incredible selection celebrating French-language films from around the world. The 2024 edition of Cinemania, running from Nov. 6 to 17, will feature 120 films (all with English subtitles) and invite guests from around the world to showcase some of the brightest stars of the local and international filmmaking community. Screenings and events this year will take place at a variety of venues, including Cinéma Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin, Cinéma du Musée, Cinéma du Parc, Monument-National, the Cinémathèque Québécoise and Cinéma Moderne.

Sophie Deraspe’s latest film, Bergers, will play as the festival’s opening night. Deraspe’s previous film, Antigone, was Canada’s choice for the Oscars back in 2019. Bergers is an adaptation of a novel about a young man who leaves his life in Montreal to become a shepherd in France. It stars Félix-Antoine Duval, Solène Rigot and Guilaine Londez. The closing film will be Le Roman de Jim, directed by Jean-Marie and Arnaud Larrieu. Keeping with the pastoral theme, the film is about a family living in the Jura mountains who are torn apart following the return of the son’s biological father.

The biggest events at Cinémania include a gala presentation of the North American premiere of Monsieur Aznavour, the biopic of the iconic French singer, and a gala presentation of the hotly anticipated Vil et Misérable, an adaptation of a popular graphic novel and the feature film debut by Jean-François Leblanc. The festival will also screen some anticipated films from festivals around the world including Noémie Merlant’s Les femmes au balcon, Julie Delpy’s Les Barbares, Cyrielle Raingou’s Le spectre de Boko Haram, Olivier Assayas’s Hors du temps, Bruno Dumont’s L’Empire and Philippe Lesage’s Comme le feu. Increasingly a star-studded event, this year’s guest list boasts an impressive mix of rising stars and French film icons, including Béatrice Dalle and Julie Delpy.

The festival also maintains its professional market component with Cinemania Pro. In its third edition, the market will focus on bringing together industry professionals from around the francophonie to forge connections and reflect on the nature of cinema. Among this year’s events are a look at the Image de la francophonie canadienne and a spotlight on Sénégal, with a particular focus on women working within the country and industry.

Other events include a discussion around Monsieur Aznavour, featuring Grand Corps Malade, Mehdi Idir, Tahar Rahim and Katia Aznavour, animated by journalist and host Monique Giroux (Nov. 10 at 2:30 p.m.); a masterclass with Béatrice Dalle following the screening of La passion selon Béatrice on Sunday, Nov. 17. She will also present the screening of Maldoror on Nov. 14. There will be a discussion on comedy in cinema featuring Ken Scott et Franck Dubosc, hosted by Patrick Fabre, among other special events.

As always, we’d like to highlight a handful of films to help guide your viewing. Below are our recommendations from this year’s program.

Le Spectre de Boko Haram

Cyrielle Raingou directs this Cameroonian documentary on the terrorist organisation Boko Haram which led strikes against the villages and people of the Far North Region of Cameroon. Today, this constant threat of violence has woven itself into daily existence. An observational style documentary that premiered at last year’s IFFR where it won the Tiger Award.

Le Spectre de Boko Haram screens at Cinéma du Musée (1379-A Sherbrooke W.) on Nov. 7, 5:45 p.m.

Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand

The great Michel Legrand left us in 2019 and David Hertzog Dessites’s documentary takes us into the composer’s last years. Featuring archival footage with some of his greatest collaborations (including his work with Jacques Demy and Barbara Streisand), the film is a portrait of a great artist through the eyes of his close friend and artist.

Once Upon a Time Michel Legrand screens at the Cinémathèque Québécoise (335 de Maisonneuve E.) on Nov. 10, 1:30 p.m.

Suspended Time

Suspended Time

One of our greatest living directors Olivier Assayas (Irma Vep, Personal Shopper) returns to the big screen with his latest, Suspended Time. Vincent Macaigne stars in this pandemic era comedy-drama about two married couples quarantine together in a country house, leading to rising tensions and revelations about their relationships.

Suspended Time screens at Cineplex Quartier Latin (350 Emory) on Nov. 8, 1:45 p.m. and Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.

The Balconettes

Noémie Merlant stars and directs in The Balconnettes, which premiered at this year’s Cannes film festival as part of their Midnight Series. As a heat wave brings a Marseille neighbourhood to the boil, three roommates gleefully meddle in the lives of their neighbours from their balcony. Until a late night drink turns into a bloody affair.The film is co-written by Pauline Menier (The Animal Kingdom) and Celine Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

Les Balconettes screens at Cineplex Quartier Latin (350 Emory) on Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m. and Nov. 13, 9 p.m.

Wild Diamond

Wild Diamond, screening at Cinemania 2024

Agathe Riedinger’s feature debut, Wild Diamond, was the opening film of this year’s official competition at Cannes. A look at the world of social media, the film follows Liane, a 19 year old living with her mother and sister, who is obsessed with beauty and the desire to “be someone.” She decides to fulfill her dream and auditions for the reality tv program, “Miracle Island.”

Wild Diamond screens at Cinéma du Parc (3575 Parc) on Nov. 9, 1:30 p.m. and at Cinémathèque Québécoise (335 de Maisonneuve E.) Nov. 15, 8:30 p.m.

