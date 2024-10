We live in a disposable society. When a device becomes outdated or otherwise irrelevant, it tends to be replaced with a more modern iteration. However, there can also be times when items such as a smartphone suffer premature damage. This is a frustrating situation; especially if the user happens to lose important information (such as the contact details of friends and family members) as a result.

What are some of the ways in which you can ensure that your phone does not fall victim to such an ignominious fate? We will first examine some steps to avoid physical damage before moving on to discuss how safeguarding your software is just as relevant.

Physical Accessories

While the modern smartphone is quite robust, it is far from indestructible. One of the most practical ways to enhance its durability is to invest in a pane of sapphire glass (sometimes referred to by the generic term “gorilla glass”. This additional skin will protect the original display screen from common issues such as scratches and cracks.

Another useful recommendation can actually increase the visual appeal of any device. Smartphone cases are much more than digital window dressings. Many contain a soft internal layer that will help to dampen any vibrations in the event that a phone is accidentally dropped. Users can choose from a variety of styles, and discrete sizes will accommodate the dimensions of specific phones.

Digital Protection in Modern Times

Damage is not only physical in nature. On the contrary, a sizeable percentage of smartphones will need to be replaced due to corrupted software. Here are some of the most common culprits:

Malware

Bloatware (hidden programs within an app that occupy a great deal of memory)

Common viruses

This is why everyone who uses their device to connect to the Internet should install some type of antivirus software package. Although there are plenty of free bundles to consider, experts recommend subscribing to a paid service. These packages are frequently updated; ensuring that your phone will enjoy superior levels of protection.

Another extremely important suggestion involves the sites that users choose to visit. Imagine that an individual is an avid fan of online casinos. In this scenario, it is always best to opt for trusted sites such as Jackpot City Casino. We are not only referring to the sheer number of games and promotions in this sense. Jackpot City employs a type of security protocol known as SSL encryption. SSL provides a virtually impenetrable barrier between the player and potential online threats. Never interact with a portal that is not equipped with this built-in firewall.

Smartphones can often represent rather expensive investments, as high-end models may cost well over 1,000 euros. It therefore makes sense to protect such an investment. All of the recommendations outlined above are easy to employ, and they can save a significant amount of money from a long-term perspective.