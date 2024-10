The emergency closure of the three Blue Line stations was implemented last week after “significant degradation of some of the main beams above the bridge” were detected at Saint-Michel.

The STM has announced that two of the three metro stations on the Blue Line that were closed last Thursday — Fabre and d’Iberville — reopened this morning as of 10 a.m. Saint-Michel station will remain closed indefinitely.

The three stations were closed on the night of Oct. 3 “as a precautionary safety measure” due to structural issues at Saint-Michel.

“Works currently underway at Saint-Michel station have detected significant degradation of some of the main beams above the bridge. Given the location of the track equipment needed to turn trains, Fabre and d’Iberville stations must be closed as well.”

Shuttle bus service connecting STM users to Saint-Michel station remains in effect.

This article was originally published on Oct. 4 and updated on Oct. 9, 2024.

