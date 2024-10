An interview with event promoters Uma and Selma Gahd as well as performer Envy the Clown about their upcoming shows at MAI.

Dragcessible events in Montreal open the door to show that drag is for everyone

Drag is for everyone. But though the art itself is inclusive by its nature and history, the same doesn’t always go for drag events — especially in Montreal.

“Whether it’s because it’s an old city, or whether it’s just because we haven’t been mindful of the fact that people have different needs in the world, Montreal’s not a very accessible city — point,” says Uma Gahd, a household name in Montreal’s drag scene, who was voted #3 Best Drag Performer in Cult MTL’s Best of MTL readers poll in 2023.

Indeed, winding stairs greet showgoers at the entrances to many of the city’s venues, especially the smaller spaces usually booked for drag events. But drag’s accessibility challenges don’t end there.

“It’s got loud music, flashing lights, it’s usually in a space with alcohol, it’s on a stage that’s a foot off the ground, and you’ve got all of these elements that come together where unfortunately, even people who make it their mission to make spaces that are as accessible as possible, they are fighting a very, very difficult uphill battle,” says Uma Gahd.

Uma has been producing drag shows for over a decade along with fellow House of Gahd member Selma Gahd. Though they always strive to make their shows inclusive, a fully accessible drag show was never possible with the tight budget that drag artists typically have to work with.

And then Montréal, arts interculturels (MAI) got in touch with a proposed solution, offering their staff and resources as support to get the idea off the ground and onto the stage. And thus, Dragcessible was born, to be performed for Montreal audiences on Oct. 17 and 18.

“We try to make it as accessible as possible for as many people as possible,” says Uma. “When we were booking folks, we wanted to make sure that we had people from all kinds of different disability communities, people who come from marginalized communities that don’t get enough bookings in regular drag spaces, or just in society in general. So we’re looking at really great drag from people that you probably haven’t had the opportunity to see before and that are chomping at the bit to really put on a show for you.”

Envy the Clown is one of the performers in Dragcessible. They’re a drag clown who uses their art to share a message about different social issues.

“That’s what my drag is about: a little bit of activism, a little bit of jokes and fun, and a little bit cheeky at times.”

“It means a lot to me as a disabled artist to be able to be in a show that is accessible,” says Envy. “It’s kind of rare that we have producers that really cater to people’s needs and abilities, offering accessible ways of performing. It means a lot to me to be part of this show, and just being able to come as I am and not feel like there are obstacles.”

As someone with fibromyalgia, Envy says that it’s challenging just getting themselves onto the stage — especially after they have to walk up and down numerous flights of stairs for the changing rooms. To be performing in a fully accessible venue, like MAI’s stage, takes away those challenges.

The number they will perform deals with the effects of colonization and slavery on people of colour, and Black people in particular.

“I think that using art to talk about those kinds of things is not only important, but also it makes it more accessible to people rather than giving a lecture. It makes people think, and it also entertains them and brings them joy, which I think is really powerful,” they say.

Uma and Selma Gahd are hosting the show, which also features Mélicia Jadore, Wheelly Hot, Abby Long, Stella Stone and Rosèna Solèy. ASL and LSQ interpreters will be on site for the audience.

Selma says that a lot of independent drag producers, especially those up and coming now, are actively trying to create accessible shows, addressing barriers for both audience members and performers with disabilities. The main challenge is funding — the venues that can comfortably cater to people with mobility issues or who use a wheelchair are just too expensive to fit into the budget of your average independent drag show.

“We’ve been doing drag successfully for a long time all over the world. We’ve gotten to tour our plays, we’ve been in multiple festivals, we’ve been on all the biggest stages in Montreal — Just for Laughs, Comiccon, Otakuthon. Like, we’ve done it all,” says Selma. “And we do all of this out of our own pocket because there is no funding for drag specifically.

“The MAI stepped up and said, ‘You know what? We have the resources. […] We say that diversity is important. We say that representation is important. So we want to make this show happen.’ So they made the effort to take their money and invest it in a show that highlights queer people and people with disabilities.”

“I was floored at how much support we were being offered,” says Uma. “Every time we bring something up, they say, ‘We’ve got a person for that. We’ve got someone that’s going to help you with that.’ […] Honestly, it’s thrilling to get to be a part of.”

“We’re just really lucky that the (MAI) trusts us to do this, but also the community trusts us enough to be the people to make this happen,” says Selma. “I’m very honoured that the community trusts us enough to do this work in a way that’s respectful and mindful of everybody’s time, space and needs.”

Tickets are available on a sliding scale, to address another important aspect of accessibility. And though it may be taking place in a big theatre, Uma points out that it’s still a drag show — the audience can and should make some noise and cheer on the performers.

Envy the Clown to perform at Dragcessible

“We want people to really get into it to bring the energy to have fun with us, because we’re still putting on a drag show,” Uma says.

Attendees are also invited to dress up for the experience — the best dressed will win passes to the MAI for the season.

“The content is accessible to everyone, but also this space is accessible to everyone, even in the sense that this is not a show for disabled people. We want it to be a safe space,” Uma continues. “We want everyone to be there.”

For Envy, that’s the whole point of the show: “Dragcessible is to show that drag is for everyone,” they say.

For show producers and venues, Envy ended with a message.

“Book disabled artists. We’re here, we’re queer, we’re disabled and we’re happy to perform for you. Please take some time to consider our art form and whatever it is that we’re doing, and give us more opportunities to shine.” ■

Dragcessible will be performed at MAI (3680 Jeanne-Mance) on Oct. 17 and 18. Tickets are sold out.

This article was originally published in the Oct. 2024 issue of Cult MTL.

