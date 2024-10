With the passing of the Pharmacare Act into law after it received Royal Assent last week, contraceptives, the morning-after pill and diabetes drugs will soon be available for free across Canada. Universal access to contraceptives for women, as well as diabetes medications, is part of the first phase of the National Pharmacare Program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau previously announced details of the plan to make these contraceptives and medications free in Canada, reaffirming that his government and the Liberal party “are proudly pro-choice, and always will be.”

And while you’re here, take a look at our plan to make contraceptives and the morning-after pill free. https://t.co/oeBgxlMFtR — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 8, 2024 Canada to make diabetes medications and contraceptives free, including morning-after pill

The Canadian government previously moved to relieve the cost of women’s products by making tampons and pads free in all federally regulated buildings.

