Federal Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan has announced that tampons and pads will be provided for free in every federally regulated workplace in Canada as of Dec. 15.

O’Regan made this announcement, saying ”Periods are a fact of life. It’s time that our job sites reflect that.”

