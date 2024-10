While many Canadians are understandably frustrated about pollster Angus Reid’s sharing of conspiracy theories and personal bias against Justin Trudeau, it is Canada’s mainstream media that is biased towards the Conservatives, not the polling industry at large.

Many of Reid’s past tweets are inexcusable, as was his attempt at damage control this weekend. (He has since shut down his personal X account.) But public opinion matters. Don’t use this as an opportunity to discredit all polling firms — which are typically excellent within their margin of error at capturing public opinion — because one guy shares conspiracy theories.

The Conservatives’ lead in the polls is not due to polling firms being “biased.” 11 of Canada’s top news media endorsed the Conservatives in 2021. Just 1 endorsed the Liberals. There is an obvious media bias towards the CPC, despite the Conservatives’ constant claim that the opposite is true. As Canadians, that’s where our criticism should be focused.

Canada’s mainstream media is biased towards the Conservatives. Data source: The Maple

