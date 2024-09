What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Sept. 23

Habs vs. Philadelphia Flyers pre-season game at the Bell Centre

Expo World Press Photo at Marché Bonsecours

Concerts in the Dark series at Restaurant O Noir

Toward the Sky, John Hubcap Band, Stormalexis at la Sotterenea

OK LÀ presents Evicshen, Audréanne Filion at the Old Bank (Verdun)

