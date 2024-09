It’s estimated that by the end of this decade, the online casino market in Canada alone will be worth $6-billion.

In a world where several industries are facing uncertain futures due to a hike in the cost of living, the impending AI revolution, and a new tech-savvy generation changing the way that technology and society are consumed, one of the industries that is thriving is online casinos.

Currently, the online casino market in Canada is one of the biggest in the world, and it’s estimated that by the end of this decade, the industry in Canada alone will be worth $6 billion.

It is estimated that 19 million Canadians currently have some form of online gambling account, with that split fairly evenlybetween both male and female users. Projections estimate that this will also grow by the turn of the decade.

When it comes to choosing where Canadian gamblers can choose to play, those wanting to get involved are simply spoilt for choice. With a range of fantastic welcome offers that can be snapped up with ease, the other driving factor behind the rise in online gambling in Canada is the sheer volume of fantastic games that can be played.

Casino favorites such as Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Baccarat, and, of course, slot machines have all transitioned effortlessly into the world of online casinos, and they can all offer a superb variety of gameplay.

In this article, I will take a look back at how some of the most popular casino games helped trigger Canada’s recent online casino boom and discuss how the modern evolution of these traditional games is showing no signs of slowing.

Looking back to where it all began

For centuries, both Roulette and Blackjack have been powerhouses in the casino industry. I, like many, have enjoyed everything that these games have to offer, and it makes perfect sense that the very first online Canadian casinos were formed around both of these iconic games.

The first online Canadian casinos launched at the end of the 20th century, it’s fair to say that the gameplay of both to begin with was clunky.

Offering a minimal graphic package, the time it took between hands and spins was long, and the gameplay was exceptionally limited. However, it was a start.

Despite some of the earliest iterations of Blackjack and Roulette not being the most graphically pleasing, the earliest online casino games were enough to persuade enough Canadian bettors to make the jump to online play.

Keen to quickly build on their early success, other popular traditional casino games were added to the gaming mix, with Baccarat, Craps, and even Poker quickly added to the overall gaming library. Now, those wanting to gamble online quickly found themselves with plenty of choice.

With the early signs being positive, many inside the industry saw enough potential for growth in these early online iterations of the games we love.

With the platform now set, there can’t be any debate about how these first games helped pave the way for the new modern and slick casino games we are now used to playing.

The rise of the online slot machine

When I browse modern-day casinos, it’s not uncommon to find that the bulk of an online casino library comprises online slot games.

Possibly the most visually recognizable of all the casino games, for decades, slot games have helped shape the landscape of casinos all over the world. It could be argued that gambling paradises such as Las Vegas, Reno, and Macau have all been built on the back of these games, and the first online casinos were keen to get in on the action.

Launched in the late 1990s, some of the first online slots were built by gaming companies that still have a huge presence in today’s gambling landscape. The technology behind these first games was incredibly basic, containing just a button to push, and it was the ease and convenience of these games that led people to play them. However, as the internet and digital technology evolved, so did the development of the online slot.

The implementation of Flash was a game changer. Flash was able to provide a massive enhancement in the graphic packages that could be built, and the first variations of the multi-layered slots that we have become so accustomed to playing were introduced.

With the rise of Flash, progressive jackpots were introduced, as were the highly lucrative bonus rounds that have helped online slot games become the giants they now are in the online casino market.

As more and more of the best software companies started to get in on the online slot action, so too did some of the biggest TV shows and movies. Sensing a further opportunity to make large commercial gains, Terminator, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Twister were the first to break into this new world, and now it is commonplace that all of the best TV franchises branch out into the world of slots.

With themes centred around mystery, adventure, history, mythical adventure, and crime, the online slot library looks set to lead the Canadian gambling industry into the future.

Tradition makes way for new, exciting gameplay and the rise of new formats

As data and insight started to shape how online casinos were operating, one of the early differences between those playing online and those playing in traditional casinos was the time that players were spending online.

With the ability to bounce from room to room and a fantastic volume of games to choose from, online casinos and developers recognized the need to adapt their offerings for their online audiences.

Keen to move away from the traditional formats of both Roulette and Blackjack, new variations on much-loved classics such as Power Blackjack and Lightning Roulette were added to the mix, and these games were the lightning rod for others to follow. With games able to be played as quickly as every twelve seconds, new innovative features were also implemented that simply couldn’t be replicated in traditional casinos.

The rise of these new exciting formats enabled online casinos to have a distinct advantage over traditional establishments. As Canadians started to see that these new online casinos offered a brand of new games that were fun and safe to play, it isn’t surprising that during the early 2000s, online casinos started to boom.

Live casinos help complete the online casino revolution

Despite the massive leap in popularity of online casinos, the ability to interact with other players was still minimal, and for those Canadians wanting to gamble in a social environment, online Roulette and Blackjack games needed improving.

That social experience almost changed overnight with the launch of Live Casinos. Now a vital part of online casinos, Live Casinos allow Canadian bettors to feel the thrills and spills of real-life casinos and let Canadian gamblers take on real-life dealers. Offering a layer of authenticity that had previously been missing in online casinos, live casinos allow bettors to interact with both the dealer and their fellow players.

With conversation able to flow, many, including myself, have turned to the live tables as their main source of casino enjoyment. Now considered a vital part of the online casino experience, those that don’t offer this facility may struggle to attract attention.

With the rise of live casinos, some of the traditional games that have been loved for decades have made way for an exciting new breed of game. Game Show games have completed the online casino game arc, and these games are ready-made for the new, younger audiences that have grown up during the online casino boom.

These games offer mass interaction and engagement, as well as fun interactive rounds that can offer some massive returns. Game Show games are quickly becoming some of the most loved games in the industry, and I think these types of games could be the industry leaders for decades to come.

Will the digital revolution ever slow?

I think the short answer to this has to be no. Despite the flooded landscape and the thousands of casinos that can be played and enjoyed, there is still a feeling that the current level of games that can be played in online casinos is just the tip of the iceberg.

Software developers and some of the biggest casinos in the industry are recognising the pivotal role that mobile is having in the online gambling revolution. With many adopting a mobile first approach, games are now completely synchronized to mobile play and are perfect to play on smaller screens.

Multi-player and multi-level experiences are slowly being introduced, and the promise of social play where players can win and bet together seems to be where online casinos seem to be heading.

Traditional games such as Roulette and Blackjack have laid the foundations of this exciting new, digital world, but in order to keep up and remain forever loved, even more innovation will be needed. As all of Canada’s best online casinos compete for customers, an increased focus on gameplay and the ease with which they can be played are set to take centre stage. With much more to come, those gambling in Canada have an exciting future to look forward to.