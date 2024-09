Just 22% of Quebecers have a positive opinion of the CPC leader.

Quebec is still the most anti-Pierre Poilievre province in Canada

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, 36% of Canadians have a favourable opinion of Conservative Party of Canada leader Pierre Poilievre, including just 1 in 5 people in Quebec (22%), where positive sentiment towards the CPC leader is lowest.

The provinces where Poilievre is most favoured are Saskatchewan (59%) and Alberta (51%).

Overall, a minority of Canadians across all age groups, income and education levels have a favourable opinion of Pierre Poilievre. (For the complete table of results, please see page 1 in the report here.)

Currently, 35% of Quebecers approve of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while 43% have a favourable opinion of NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from Aug. 29 to Sept. 3, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 1,420 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

