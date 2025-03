Pierre Poilievre’s net favourability has reached its lowest point since he became CPC leader in 2022.

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister Mark Carney (+15%) now leads Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre (-22%) in net favourability by 37 points. This is Poilievre’s lowest net favourability rating as CPC leader, with just 35% of Canadians saying they have a positive opinion of him.

Carney leads Poilievre in net favourability by 58 points among women and 49 points among Canadians aged 18 to 34 years old.

“Poilievre has struggled to endear himself to Canadians. A majority of Canadians have consistently said they have a negative opinion of the CPC leader.”

Interestingly, Mark Carney’s favourability is higher in Montreal (63%) than anywhere else in Canada. Montreal is also the city where positive impressions of Pierre Poilievre are lowest (15%).

Carney also leads Poilievre by 25 points as the best candidate to handle Trump’s trade war.

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from March 13 to 16, 2025 among a representative randomized sample of 4,009 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

