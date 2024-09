A question/comment period will follow the reveal of the policy draft at City Hall on Monday afternoon, and webcast viewers can participate, too.

The City of Montreal is holding a public information session to consult Montrealers about their Cultural Development Policy for 2025–2030. The culture department will present the draft policy, which was prepared over a year following a series of public consultations, and will take questions and comments from the audience in person and online.

The session will take place at City Hall (275 Notre-Dame E., Armorial Hall) on Monday, Sept. 30 at 1:30 p.m. Entry is free. For those unable to attend in person, there will be a webcast, and viewers can submit questions or comments remotely until the end of the break that will follow the policy presentation.

