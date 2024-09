A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled on a $171-million class action lawsuit, whose lead plaintiff and other victims of SPVM racial profiling will receive $5,000 in compensation.

A 99-page ruling from Quebec Superior Court was released on Tuesday pertaining to a $171-million class-action lawsuit filed by the Black Coalition of Quebec. Justice Dominique Poulin’s ruling found that systemic racism exists within the Montreal police force and that the SPVM’s tendency toward racial profiling creates “discriminatory effects on racialized people.”

A spokesperson for Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, who testified during these proceedings, released a statement saying that this administration will continue its “unprecedented efforts to combat racial profiling.”

“As the first municipal administration to recognize the existence of systemic racism, we will continue to work with all of our partners and public organizations to make sure each citizen feels safe and enjoys the same rights.”

The lead plaintiff in the case, Alexandre Lamontagne, will receive $5,000 in compensation, as will any person of colour who was racially profiled, stopped by Montreal police and had their personal information recorded between July 11, 2018, and Jan. 11, 2019. (Two exceptions to eligibility for this compensation are people who were were approached during this period by the SPVM’s Éclipse unit, or had an altercation after a 911 call.)

Other victims of racial profiling by Montreal police are also eligible for between $2,500 and $5,000 in compensation, according to the ruling, but through individual claims as opposed to this class action.

In an interview with CTV, Red Coalition founder Joel DeBellefeuille pointed out that Judge Poulin’s ruling should make it even more difficult for Premier François Legault to maintain his longstanding denial of the existence of systemic racism in Quebec.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.