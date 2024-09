While browsing the Internet for a possible vacation spot, Canada might not be among your first searches for a little fall getaway, let alone one of her largest cities, Montréal.

However, you might be surprised, and even convinced to give it a shot in the autumn, a time when the vibrancy of nature, with its green, yellow, and orange landscape fuses with the buildings, roads, and walkways to create an idyllic picture – food for the soul, and a feast for the eyes! While it is understandable that nobody likes crowded areas, detracting from the overall experience, here we are aiming to cover some lesser-known spots, so let’s get to it!

Outdoor Hidden Gems

Scenic Parks

Located in the very center of town, on the west bank of the Prairies River, sits a beautiful nature park in direct contrast to the buildings surrounding them, the Parc-nature de l’Île-de-la-Visitation. It is a nature park full of activities for everyone. A popular bird-watching spot, it is a treat for avian lovers across the globe! So, take a deep breath, hike, bike, enjoy, and take all of the sights Montréal’s nature has in store.

Just in case you’re itching to explore more, we got you covered. Be sure not to miss La Fontaine Park. Located just west of Saint Lawrence River, past the Jacques Cartier Bridge, sits a beautiful hiking trail, breathtaking ponds to relax by, and a literal breath of fresh air as you cross the border between manmade urban constructions and natural landscapes.

Viewpoints to Gaze at

Heading south from La Fontaine and rounding the corner behind McGill University, sits a large nature park called Mount Royal. While the park itself is generally well known, that’s not what we’re here for. At the east end of the park sits the Chalet, constructed in 1931., offering breathtaking views of the city, allowing you to see just how much nature blends in with the city. The Chalet itself hosts a restaurant, just in case an emergency snack is required from all the sightseeing. Just putting that out there.

On the other hand, just across from Mount Royal, on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River, lay the Old Port of Montréal. While usually a summertime location, it might be a good idea to give it a try in autumn! The walkways of the Old Port offer a stunning view of the river, boats, and the city. A perfect place to lose oneself in!

A Marketplace of Sights

After all of the sights the city has to offer, one can be forgiven for being among people for a change and perusing some local goods, and even on that front Montréal does not disappoint. Located south-east of Mount Royal, sits the Altwater Market with its sprawling shops and stands, its unique art-deco design attracting attention right away.

Right by the Old Port sits the Marché Bonsecours, a local marketplace filled with goods and crafts from vendors, perfect for acquiring good produce and souvenirs. It also helps the fact that you’re still appreciating the breathtaking views of the Saint Lawrence River as a side treat!

An Indoor Break

After all of the outdoor activity Montréal has to offer, admittedly it can be exhausting, which is why we’re taking a break and visiting somewhere indoors to take a little break.

Just north of Mount Royal sits Cafe Olimpico, a quaint little café perfect for a relaxing cup of coffee and a wonderful place to just sit and enjoy yourself. Grabbing a book might help too, which is why Librairie Le Port de tête is just around the corner, ready to suit your literary needs!

How About a Game?

Following on the topic of gaming, Meltdown Montréal might just be the place to sit, play, and enjoy games with other gamers around you. It’s just northeast of Mount Royal so don’t miss it! Funnily enough, everything seems to be just near Mount Royal, go figure.

Festivities

While the town has plenty to offer in terms of activities, it also boasts a variety of festivals in the autumn season so be on the lookout for the Montréal Oktoberfest! Similar to its German counterparts, it offers plenty of beer, food, and music and guarantees a good time!

It also boasts the Festival of International Literature, an annual festival where authors of all sorts gather to discuss, share, and promote literary works; it is not without its fair share of art exhibitions, and music festivities either!

Conclusion

While it may not be within people’s top 10 lists of locations, Montréal does have a unique quality to it, a blend of nature and architecture, sprawling town squares, and quaint nature parks. By visiting it, you get the best of both worlds, it will not be a regrettable choice!