“The recent widening of the conflict in the Middle East is alarming Lebanon, the Lebanese people and the large Lebanese community here in Montreal. The war has already caused too much damage. It must not spread.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, where the conflict between Israel and Hamas has spread to Lebanon as Israel targets the Iran-backed Hezbollah organization.

The death toll in Lebanon due to Israeli airstrikes this week is now over 600, with over 1,800 of injuries reported. Israeli airstrikes have reportedly killed a number of women and children, as well as two Canadians.

“In solidarity with those affected, here and elsewhere, I add my voice to the international community which calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, in the name of peace and the protection of civilian populations in Palestine, Israel and Lebanon.”

L’élargissement récent du conflit au Moyen-Orient bouleverse le Liban, le peuple libanais et la grande communauté libanaise ici, à Montréal. La guerre a déjà fait trop de ravages. Elle ne doit pas s’étendre.



L'élargissement récent du conflit au Moyen-Orient bouleverse le Liban, le peuple libanais et la grande communauté libanaise ici, à Montréal. La guerre a déjà fait trop de ravages. Elle ne doit pas s'étendre.

En solidarité avec les personnes touchées, ici comme ailleurs, je…

Plante previously called for a ceasefire in May when Israel started bombing Rafah.

