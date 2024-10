“We will not tolerate demonstrations that lead to vandalism, as well as anti-Semitic or Islamophobic acts.”

The Montreal police will be holding a press conference tomorrow morning regarding their plans for security in the city next week, the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack in Israel.

Mayor Valérie Plante issued a statement today expressing sympathy for Montreal’s Jewish communities, which have suffered a number of anti-Semitic hate crimes — including multiple instances of offensive graffiti and other forms of vandalism at Jewish institutions — since the war in Gaza began last fall.

“I understand the feeling of insecurity among Montreal’s Jewish communities. The police presence will be increased around places of worship and we will not tolerate demonstrations that lead to vandalism, as well as anti-Semitic or Islamophobic acts.”

