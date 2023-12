“The release of all hostages, humanitarian aid and the protection of civilian populations are essential.”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has joined Justin Trudeau in demanding a lasting ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Canada has voted in favour of the UN resolution calling for a ceasefire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of civilians.

The mayor made the announcement via social media this afternoon, calling for the protection of civilian populations.

“I add my voice to that of Justin Trudeau and demand a lasting ceasefire in Gaza. The release of all hostages, humanitarian aid and the protection of civilian populations are essential. Montreal, a peaceful metropolis, will always be on the side of peace.”

Je joins ma voix à celle de @JustinTrudeau et réclame un cessez-le-feu durable à Gaza. La libération de tous les otages, l’aide humanitaire et la protection des populations civiles sont primordiales.



Montréal, métropole pacifique, sera toujours du côté de la paix. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 13, 2023 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante joins Justin Trudeau in demanding a lasting ceasefire in Gaza

