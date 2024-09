“François Legault has decided the best way to protect French is to attack English Canadians”

In an interview with CJAD’s Aaron Rand on Friday, ahead of today’s by-election in Lasalle-Emard-Verdun, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was asked what he would tell Montreal anglophones who feel that the federal Liberals have let them down. Saying he understands the sentiment, Trudeau proceeded to criticize the CAQ’s divisive tactics.

“I agree that, yes, we need to protect French, but Legault has decided the best way to protect French is to attack English Canadians. And that doesn’t make any sense.

“He’s trying to pit people against each other. And my commitment to Canadians has always been to try and pull people together. I’m a proud Quebecer. I’m a proud Montrealer. My mom’s from Vancouver. My dad was a francophone. I get the duality. I get the strength of this town. I get the strength of this province.”

In his criticism, Trudeau specifically mentioned the Quebec government’s “attacks” on English universities via tuition hikes, as well as healthcare directives the CAQ released as part of Bill 96 in July, related to what language patients have the right to be served in. (Last week, the CAQ reversed the requirement for historic anglos to present a certificate of eligibility for English education in order to get healthcare service in English, following widespread criticism.)

“The idea that someone’s going into a hospital for a test or something, anxious they might have cancer or anxious they might be sick, and is going to have to be worried about whether or not they can get treated in English because their French isn’t that strong? That’s just wrong.”

We'll keep bringing people together and building a better future — for everyone. pic.twitter.com/aupedPhert — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) September 14, 2024

