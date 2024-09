The motion was passed unanimously in the National Assembly following widespread criticism of the CAQ’s confusing 31-page healthcare directive.

A Quebec Liberal Party motion was passed unanimously in the National Assembly on Thursday amending the province’s controversial healthcare directives related to Bill 96 and so-called “historic anglos,” which were released to widespread criticism by the CAQ in July.

The 31-page document stated that healthcare services could only be provided in a language other than French if the patient did not understand French, or, in the case of Quebec anglos, if they produced a a certificate of eligibility for English-language education, proving historic-anglo status.

“Today we didn’t want just words from the minister. We wanted to adopt a motion expressing the will of the National Assembly that that is the case: you do not need a certificate when you walk into a hospital to get service in the English language, and nobody should be worried about that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Kelley (@greg.kelley.jc) Bill 96 update: Quebec anglos won’t need to prove ‘historic anglo’ status for English healthcare service

