Watch Season 4, Episode 4 of Beyond the Plate, presented in partnership with Cult MTL.

It was incredible to see Chef Massimo Piedimonte in all his glory at Cabaret l’Enfer, #21 on Canada’s 100 Best Restarurants list this year.

I watch as his staff play and meticulously move behind the marble seating that acts as the stage — where you, the ‘patron of the arts,’ can enjoy the show. The night only begins the second that Chef takes the stage. The anticipation is undeniably tense until he literally ‘cuts in’ and makes his entrance. The ultimate showman, the experience unfolds with the release of knives sharpened.

I am mesmerized, and you will be too!

It was an experience unto itself watching this esteemed chef. Enjoy this episode and know that it was years in the making.

Cabaret l’Enfer x Beyond the Plate: Chef Massimo Piedimonte brings showman energy to fine dining

Produced and Hosted by Heidi Small

Filmed and Directed by Ezra Soiferman

Edited by Teagan Lance

Graphic Design & Logo by Alex Chocron

Beyond the Plate by Heidi Small is an experience brought to you by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

