What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Monday, Aug. 12

Andrew Bird and Amadou & Mariam play l’Olympia

Cinéma sous les étoiles presents Or de vie

National Bank Open doubles and singles finals at Stade IGA

Manchester post-punk band Chameleons play Théâtre Fairmount

Australian singer-songwriter Jack Botts plays le Studio TD

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.