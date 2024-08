Are you ready to embark on a new era of urban commuting?

Introducing Apollo Scooters’ latest masterpiece, the Apollo Go, powered by Canadian engineering. Designed for the modern urbanite, the Go promises a perfect blend of style, power and comfort. Are you ready to embark on a new era of urban commuting?

Unleash the Power of Apollo Go

Introducing Dual-Motor Excellence

Get ready to soar at speeds up to 28 MPH with the Apollo Go’s dual 350W motors. Whether it’s zipping through the streets or enjoying a leisurely cruise, the Apollo Go delivers unmatched power and acceleration.

Extended Journey Range

With an impressive 30-mile range in eco-mode (9 mph), the Apollo Go is perfect for short commutes and adventurous explorations. Tailor your speed with three gears: eco-mode for a relaxing 9 mph, normal mode for 18 mph, or unleash the power of sports mode for speeds up to 28 MPH.

Secure & Smooth Braking

Experience the confidence of dual-braking with a reliable rear drum brake and a regenerative braking system. Smooth, controlled stops are just a squeeze away.

Lightweight & Durable

Crafted from aerospace-grade aluminum, the Apollo Go weighs less than 50 lbs, offering strength without sacrificing portability.

Cutting-Edge Technology for All!

360-Degree COB Lighting, Unibody Frame, Phone-as-Display

Enjoy the luxury features from our Apollo Pro series, now available in the Apollo Go. Revel in the 360-degree COB lighting, the strength of the unibody frame, and the convenience of using your phone as a display.

Intuitive Display System with Quad Lock Phone Mount

Effortlessly monitor your ride with the DOT display and enhance your navigation with the integrated Quad Lock phone mount. Keep track of your journey with ease.

Customizable Ride Experience

The Apollo Go offers app-enabled features for tailored riding experiences. Track your routes, adjust scooter settings, and make the Apollo Go truly yours.

Safety First, Always — 360-Degree Lighting

Stay visible and safe with integrated headlights, stem LED, and turning signals on both the handlebar and rear body. The Apollo Go ensures ultimate visibility for a secure ride.

Puncture-Free Rides

Cruise with confidence on 9-inch pneumatic, flat-proof tires, minimizing interruptions for a smoother journey.

The Apollo Go Experience Awaits

Feel free to make your purchase of the available Apollo Go model today! Don’t hesitate — subscribe to the Apollo newsletter to stay updated on all the latest news and materials in the world of electric mobility. Let the Apollo Go be your companion in modern urban commuting.

Discover the Apollo Go electric scooter now and ride into the future of electric mobility.