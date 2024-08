Pierre Poilievre needs to read a book.

If becoming prime minister required passing a history exam, Pierre Poilievre would fail miserably.

Aside from the fact that #BlackRibbonDay is antisemitic, ahistorical nonsense, a day opposed to Communism and Nazism obviously wasn’t first celebrated the day the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact was signed.

On the 85th anniversary of Black Ribbon Day, we remember the victims of Soviet Socialism & National Socialism (Nazism).



May we never forget the countless atrocities committed by these socialist ideologies, and may we honour those who fought to liberate Europe.



Canada must… — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) August 23, 2024 Pierre Poilievre needs to read a book

The Nazis — rather famously — were opposed to socialism. It’s literally why they started the war and committed the Holocaust.

Honour those who liberated Europe, you say?

Literally the Soviets. 25 million of them died winning the war for us.

Never forget: When an SS volunteer who fought the Soviets was honoured in Parliament last year, you applauded him.

