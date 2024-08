When it comes to tourist attractions, Montreal has a lot going for it.

When it comes to tourist attractions, Montreal has a lot going for it. Yet, you’ll have a hard time finding something that will top the entertainment available at Cabaret du Casino. A true centrepiece of Notre Dame Island, Casino de Montreal is packed with live performances. Concerts, stand-up comedy shows, boxing matches, and of course massive repertoire of casino games are all available on a daily basis.

Upcoming Shows and Events

Below you will find some of the most noteworthy events that will be held by the end of 2024. Cabaret du Casino has something in store for pretty much every week, and not all of the upcoming events will be covered here.

Undercover Legends of Rock (30.08.2024)

It’s impossible not to have a spectacular time when listening to the greatest rock hits ever made for 90 minutes straight. That’s what Undercover Legends of Rock is all about, creating an epic atmosphere that feels like you are at a festival where Bon Jovi, AC/DC, Scorpions, Iron Maiden, and Kansas are all performing.

The show starts on August 30, 2024, at 8:00 p.m., and the ticket prices are from 50 CAD and above. If you miss the show on Friday, you’ll get another chance the following day, same time, same place.

Boxing Gala – Biyarslanov vs. Villasana (05.09.2024)

On the 5th of September, Cabaret du Casino will be hosting a legendary bout between Arthur Biyarslanov A.K.A Chechen Wolf, and Marcos Villasana Jr.. This isn’t a title match but the stakes are pretty high. Both fighters are looking to advance their careers and get a chance at the world title shot.

The fight starts at 7 p.m. and the starting ticket price is $89. You also need to be at least 18 years old to attend this event.

The Lead Singers of Classic Rock (27.09.2024)

A long-awaited team-up of two legendary musicians that defined the classic rock genre. Jason from Chicago has over a thousand performances under his belt as he has been rocking since 1985. Tommy became a member of Boston in 2008, and he’s been touring with that band until 2017. Now it’s time for an unforgettable team-up that will take you on a rock journey across the 70s, 80s, and 90s, in a span of 90 minutes.

The performance is scheduled for September 27, and it starts at 8 p.m. Two stars will be accompanied by Steve Ferlazzo, a music director who collaborated with Cypress Hill, DJ Muggs, Die Antwoord, and Avril Lavigne. The ticket price starts at $71.94.

Guillaume Pineault (08.11.2024)

A comedy show where Guillaume pours out his raw essence and allows the audience to meet his Vulnerable side. If you are there by any chance and not laughing at all then it’s because you don’t understand French. That’s right the show isn’t in English, so take that into consideration before booking your ticket. Speaking of which, the ticket price starts at $43.00, and the show is scheduled for November 8th at 8 p.m.

Background and Origin of the Cabaret du Casino

Cabaret du Casino or Casino de Montreal was created back in 1992, as a part of a government project. A year later it significantly expanded, but in 2015 it underwent a major remodeling. Despite having a casino in its name this is a multipurpose hall with options for dining, shopping, drinking, and gaming.

To be specific Cabaret du Casino is just a part of Casino de Montreal and other bars and restaurants also host shows and live performances. In fact, one of the best restaurants in Montreal called L’Instant is a part of this hall. The casino is also open 24/7, so you can drop by whenever you feel like it and you’ll find something fun to do.

Conclusion

