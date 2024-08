Humidex values of up to 38 degrees are projected today before the heat eases on Monday.

“One last hot day” to end the 8-day heat wave in Montreal

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Montreal today, with humidex values of up to 38 degrees Celcius. This follows a week-long extended heat wave in Montreal, which began last Sunday.

Heat and humidity will ease on Monday, following overnight lows tonight of 18 degrees.

“Drink plenty of water regularly, even before you feel thirsty to decrease your risk of dehydration. Thirst is not a good indicator of dehydration. Check several times a day on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water. Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day. Never leave people, particularly children, or pets inside a parked vehicle.”

For a list of places in Montreal to cool off during a heat wave, please click here.

Stay cool Montreal.

For the latest weather updates in Montreal, please visit the Weather Network.

This article was originally published on July 26 and updated on July 29, 2024.

