Here’s where you can cool down during the heat wave in Montreal

Mayor Valérie Plante just shared a link to a Montreal map indicating where Montrealers can find accessible, public places with air conditioning, water games, swimming pools, beaches and other places to stay cool during the ongoing heat wave.

Avec la canicule qui se poursuit, voici une carte permettant aux Montréalais•es de trouver: ❄️ les lieux publics climatisés qui sont ouverts;💧 les jeux d'eau; 🏊‍♀️ les piscines; ⛱ les plages; 🌬 ainsi que d'autres endroits où se rafraîchir. 👉 https://t.co/nbuLsxgx0C #polmtl pic.twitter.com/VnlfTvFJNy — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 23, 2020 From Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante

Montreal has broken records with this heat wave over the past six days, with daily high temperatures of over 30 degrees. Plante also advised Montrealers to stay hydrated, limit physical activity, protect their skin from the sun and have a shower or bath to stay “refreshed.” ■

