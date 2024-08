“A more expensive option near Concordia, but definitely worth the price.”

Garden Room

The downtown off-shoot of chef Pamika Sukla’s ever-expanding Thai restaurant empire. Like its sister restaurant Mae Sri, the star of the show at the beautifully designed Garden Room is noodle soup. From the classic Mama noodles (Thai instant ramen) served with mini pork meatballs and char siu to the blisteringly hot boat noodle ayutthaya soup, you’ll always find a solid bowl of noodles here. Not in the mood for soup? There are plenty of options for dry (meaning without broth) noodle bowls, Hainese steamed chicken and rice, and a delicious holy-basil studded pad kra pao. A more expensive option near Concordia, but definitely worth the price. (1445 Bishop)

