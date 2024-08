Chez Jean-Paul has the casual sophistication that great Montreal restaurants are known for.

The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Chez Jean-Paul. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Chez Jean-Paul

Chef Isael Gadoua’s understated Rosemont resto remains one of the city’s best-kept secrets. Known for his somewhat eclectic ingredient pairings, his rock-solid cooking brings precision and harmony to each dish. French in technique, the cooking features influences from around the world and even some from Jean-Paul himself — Gadoua’s grandfather, after whom the restaurant is named. From beautiful veal tongue in sauce ravigote to Sommelier Laurent Blanchet’s (ex-Pullman) wine list, which is carefully constructed and full of trusted producers along with new discoveries, Chez Jean-Paul has the casual sophistication that great Montreal restaurants are known for. (1141 Bélanger)

For more on Chez Jean-Paul and to make a reservation, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.