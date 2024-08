The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Bottega. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Bottega

Having first opened its doors back in 2006, Bottega has spent the last 18 years building its reputation for having the best Neapolitan pizza in Montreal. Run by the Covones (a stalwart family of Little Italy responsible for Il Mulino, Hostaria and San Gennaro), Bottega is an institution and the restaurant credited with setting a new standard for wood-fired pizzas in Montreal. Expect professional yet warm service, white tablecloths and perfectly blistered pizzas topped with the very best ingredients. The Sfizi (small sides) deserve a special mention, as does the wine list, which blends Italian classics with a well-chosen collection of natural wines. (65 St-Zotique E.)

