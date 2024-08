Harris is also leading in the swing states.

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by 8 points in new national poll

According to a new national U.S. presidential election poll by Marquette, Kamala Harris is now leading with 50% support, 8 points higher than Donald Trump, at 42%.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. currently sits in 3rd place with 6% support.

The U.S. presidential election is taking place on Nov. 5, 2024.

Harris (D): 50%

Trump (R): 42%

Marquette / Aug 1, 2024 / n=879

A new Ipsos poll has also found Harris to be leading in the swing states.

Swing State Polling (AZ, GA, NC, NV, PA, MI, WI):



Harris (D): 50%

Trump (R): 48%



Ipsos / Aug 7, 2024 / n=1824

