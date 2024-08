Kamala Harris is reportedly interviewing potential VP picks this weekend.

Josh Shapiro and Pete Buttigieg are Democrats’ top picks for Vice-Presidential nominee

A new study by Leger has found that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (18%) and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg (11%) are the top candidates among Democrats to be Kamala Harris’s Vice-Presidential nominee.

Among all Americans, Josh Shapiro (11%) and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly (9%) are the preferred candidates.

The study also found that Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by 7 points in national voting intention, with 48% support.

The U.S. presidential election is taking place on Nov. 5, 2024.

