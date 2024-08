Harris is now polling at 48%.

Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump by 7 points in new national poll

According to a new national U.S. presidential election poll by Leger, Kamala Harris is now leading with 48% support, 7 points higher than Donald Trump, at 41%.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. currently sits in 3rd place with 5% support.

A seperate study by Ipsos has found that Democrats are now more enthusiastic to vote for Kamala Harris than Republicans are for Donald Trump.

The U.S. presidential election is taking place on Nov. 5, 2024.

