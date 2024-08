“Regionally, Canadians are more likely to have a positive impression of Vice President Harris in nearly all provinces, with the exception of Alberta.”

According to studies by Ipsos and Abacus Data, Donald Trump is currently more popular in Alberta, Canada than he is in the United States.

Abacus Data has found Trump’s net favourability rating in Alberta to be -13%, 9 points higher than his net favourability rating in the United States of -22%, according to Ipsos.

Abacus Data has also found that Quebec is the most anti-Trump province in Canada.

“Regionally, Canadians are more likely to have a positive impression of Vice President Harris in nearly all provinces, with the exception of Alberta. Conservative supporters and Albertans are most likely to predict a Trump victory while every other regional, demographic, and political group believes Harris will win.”

Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump by 23 points in net favourability.

Net Favorable Polling:



Harris +1%

Trump: -22%



Ipsos/ABC / August 13, 2024 / n=2336

The U.S. presidential election is taking place on Nov. 5, 2024.

