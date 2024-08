Just 10% of Quebecers believe a second Trump presidency would have a positive impact on Canada’s relationship with the U.S.

Quebec is the most anti-Trump province in Canada

According to a new study by Abacus Data, 61% of Canadians have a negative impression of Donald Trump, including 67% in Quebec, where negative impressions of Trump are highest.

Conversely, just 44% of Albertans have a negative impression of Donald Trump.

The study also found that negative impressions of Trump are held by 80% of NDP, 69% of Liberal Party and 43% of Conservative Party voters.

A separate study by the Angus Reid Institute found that 16% of Canadians believe a second Trump presidency would have a positive impact on Canada’s relationship with the U.S., including just 10% in Quebec and 24% in Saskatchewan.

Quebec is the most anti-Trump province in Canada

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.