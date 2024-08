“Kamala Harris’s chances of beating Donald Trump have been increasing every day for the past 3 weeks.”

Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in net favourability by 23 points

According to a new U.S. election poll by Ipsos, Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in net favourability by 23 points.

Harris currently has +1% net favourability, while Trump sits at -22%.

Net Favorable Polling:



Harris +1%

Trump: -22%



Ipsos/ABC / August 13, 2024 / n=2336 pic.twitter.com/KoGdm3xC2o — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) August 18, 2024 Kamala Harris leads Donald Trump in net favourability by 23 points in new election poll

The study also found that Democratic nominee for vice president Tim Walz is significantly more popular than J.D. Vance, the Republican nominee for VP. Walz currently has a 19-point lead in net favourability over Vance.

Net Favorable Polling:



Walz: +9%

Vance: -10%



Ipsos/ABC / August 13, 2024 / n=2336 pic.twitter.com/CmteaSPUew — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) August 18, 2024

Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump by 6 points in voting intention, with 51% support nationally.

According to Leger President Jean-Marc Léger, “Kamala Harris’s chances of beating Donald Trump have been increasing every day for the past 3 weeks.”

Si la tendance se maintient les chances de Kamala Harris (51%) de battre Donald Trump (45%) augmentent à tous les jours depuis trois semaines selon Ipsos.



Cela prend au moins 4% de plus au vote national pour une victoire démocrate à cause de la concentration des votes dans les… https://t.co/UYvO2rKvvw — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) August 18, 2024 Kamala Harris now leads Donald Trump in net favourability by 23 points

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.