Call 311 for assistance if you’ve been affected by the water main break in Montreal today

The City of Montreal has released a statement asking Montrealers affected by today’s water main break to call 311 for assistance, and that the Accès Montréal office in Ville-Marie is currently closed. The incident occurred this morning near the corner of René-Levesque and de Lorimier, under the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

There is also a boil water advisory in effect in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles boroughs as well as the city of Montreal East.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante noted that “city teams responded very quickly to control the leak, secure the area and help the population.” She also said that the Red Cross have assisted some residents near the water main break but that the vast majority of people were unharmed. Some residential and commercial buildings, however, were flooded.

“Our teams have managed to pump water out of the basements of the flooded residences. They are currently pumping water out of the few commercial premises that have been affected.

“Hydro-Québec teams are working extremely hard to restore power to the area as quickly as possible. Power should be back on soon.”

Comme vous le savez, un bris de conduite majeur est survenu près du pont Jacques-Cartier ce matin. Nos équipes sont intervenues très rapidement pour contrôler la fuite, sécuriser le secteur et venir en aide à la population. Leur intervention rapide et efficace a permis de limiter… pic.twitter.com/eOPm3ReOYA — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) August 16, 2024

This article was originally published at 4:42 p.m. and updated at 6:13 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2024.

