The City of Montreal has announced that there is a precautionary boil water advisory in effect in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Rivière-des-Prairies/Pointe-aux-Trembles boroughs as well as the city of Montreal East. According to the City of Montreal, the advisory was implemented due to a major water main break near the corner of René-Levesque and de Lorimier, under the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.

“It is important to bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute. Boiled water will keep for 3 days in the refrigerator and 24 hours at room temperature.”

This article was originally published at 11:38 a.m. and updated at 12:19 p.m. on Aug. 16, 2024.

