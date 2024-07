The acclaimed restaurant comedy-drama series is also #1 on the U.S. streaming charts.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts following its season 3 launch is tense restaurant comedy-drama series The Bear starring Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, among others, which is streaming now in Canada on Disney+.

“Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.”

In second and third place are House of the Dragon (Crave) and The Boys (Prime Video).

