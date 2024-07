Smile. Blame Trudeau. Repeat.

While Canada is projected to be the fastest growing economy in the G7 in 2025, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre continues to talk down Canada with cheap slogans, anti-Canadian rhetoric and populist fear-mongering.

Rather than proposing constructive ideas to make Canadians’ lives better — as he was elected to do — the leader of the opposition’s M.O. is to blame Justin Trudeau for all of Canada’s problems, even those that fall under provincial or municipal jurisdictions, such as healthcare and housing. He’s done this while choosing partisanship over supporting policies that would actually help solve Canadians’ financial problems, voting against the Canadian Dental Care Plan, $10-a-day child care, raising the federal minimum wage and the National School Food Program, to name a few. He even voted against the Liberals’ plan to build almost 4 millions homes.

According to Léger, just 26% of Canadians think Poilievre is the best choice for prime minister, proving that he’s nowhere near as popular as his supporters think he is. It appears that rage farming has its limits in Canada.

