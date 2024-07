The following is a capsule review of the Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue restaurant Pizza Bouquet. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Pizza Bouquet

A pizza joint for the people. Having started out as a slice shop in NDQ, owner André Thériault officially set up permanent operation across the street in 2021. Strictly no-frills, Pizza Bouquet slings New York-style pizza by the slice or by 16” full-pie. The soppressata with spicy honey is a personal favourite, but if you’re looking for something special, try the upside-down pies — as in cheese-first, sauce-on-top. Regular specials allow the team to flex some creativity and have resulted in some of the best and weirdest pies in recent memory. (45 Beaubien E.)

