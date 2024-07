One of the best arguments for making the trek out to Hochelaga.

Hélicoptère

Opened in June 2018, Hélicoptère remains one of the best arguments for making the trek out to Hochelaga. Run by partners David Ollu, Natacha Lehmann and Youri Boussièrs Fournel, all formerly of Bouillon Bilk, Hélicoptère’s compact, vegetable-focused menu is always great. Though undoubtedly more casual than the ultra-finessed Bouillon Bilk, it packs the same expert sensibilities and masterful technique into a slightly less fussy package. (4255 Ontario E.)

